The Wilson school board is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy through June 2023.
Any district resident who’s interested in public education is invited to submit a letter seeking consideration for appointment to the seven-member board. Letters must be received by Aug. 12.
Board members are not paid. They attend board business meetings, work sessions and special meetings, and act as liaisons to various school and community committees. The duties are diverse, from developing and adopting the annual budget to approving policy. There are opportunities to interact directly with students, staff, parents and community members at district schools.
Eligible district residents will be U.S. citizens, aged 18 years and older, able to read and write, and legal residents of the district for at least one year. A school board member cannot be an employee of the district or simultaneously hold another incompatible public office, and they cannot live in the same household with a family member who is serving on the board.
The appointment will be made after all interested residents are interviewed. The position will be listed on the ballot in May 2023, along with two other, three-year board seats.
Letters of interest should be mailed to District Clerk Jennifer Pavan, Wilson Central School District, 374 Lake St., Wilson, NY 14172, or emailed to Jpavan@wilsoncsd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.