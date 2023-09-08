WILSON — Adults in the community will have the opportunity to go back to school this fall.
Wilson Central School District plans to welcome non-students into its hallways and classrooms with a new community education program.
The first round of evening classes will run from September until November and will feature in-person and online classes in various topics taught by community members and organizations. Classes are open to all, regardless where they reside.
Some general courses that will be offered include Notary Public training, cooking/baking, hall walking and computer training.
Wilson district clerk and community education coordinator Jennifer Pavan said the district is implementing the program for the first time to increase its involvement with the surrounding community.
“We hope it makes a better district-to-community connection,” Pavan said.
Putting together the program was a collaborative effort of district residents and administrators in other local school districts, she added.
Superintendent Tim Carter initiated discussion of a community education program during the 2022-2023 school year. Carter said he had seen such programs in other districts where he worked.
Since taking on the Wilson superintendent’s post seven years ago, Carter said, bringing the community closer to the school has been one of his top priorities.
“The school is the hub of the community. By bringing this program into the school and allowing (residents) to take courses, we are realizing that vision,” he said.
The district will offer another round of community education classes in the winter term, January to March.
The fall course catalog can be viewed at https://www.wilsoncsd.org.
For more information or to register for classes, contact Pavan at communityeducation@wilsoncsd.org or 716-751-9399.
