WILSON — Wilson Central School District's proposed 2023-2024 budget calls for a 2.6% increase in the property tax levy.

The projected levy, $13 million, is about $330,000 more than the current levy. It's the first increase in the levy in two years and it comes in under the state-set tax levy cap, according to district business administrator Carolyn Oliveri.

The 2023-2024 spending plan comes in at $29.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 2.3% or $662,000. 

With the New York State budget for FY 2023-2024 not yet in place, the district is estimating it will receive $15.2 million in state aid, about $122,000 more than it's receiving this year.

Oliveri said the district is still working out plans to replace retiring staff.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the high school. The public vote on the budget will take place on May 16.

— By Thomas Tedesco

