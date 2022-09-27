WILSON — The town zoning board on Monday approved a special use permit for Cypress Creek Properties' proposed solar array along Wilson-Cambria Road. The vote in favor was unanimous.
“This was basically the end of nine long, hard months of work put in by the board as well as our consultants,” board chairman John Sinclair said. “So far Cypress Creek has met all the requirements, and have addressed any of the issues that were brought up.”
The company met all requirements of the town's solar law and agreed to a list of conditions set by the zoning board related to project bonding and insurance, Sinclair explained.
“They got input from other agencies, they had public hearings where they received public comments, and they used the local law to review the project,” noted Andrew Reilly, Wilson’s engineering consultant from the Wendel firm. “Based on all those reviews and questions raised by the public, the other agencies, and Wendel, they were able to develop a special use permit with conditions that are typical for large solar projects.”
Cypress Creek began the process of obtaining clearance for its array in January. The town planning board signed off on the environmental review of the project on Aug. 22.
With a special use permit in hand, the company's next step is to obtain a building permit from the town building department. Cypress Creek is aiming to begin construction of the array by next spring, according to Reilly.
“They still have some final plans they would have to do. They have to get their bonds and insurance together, and they have to get all the things to meet their requirements before construction," he said. "They’re also finalizing a host community agreement with the town.”
Cypress Creek intends to construct a 20-acre solar array at 2503 Wilson-Cambria Road. The company says it would generate 4.25 megawatts and would be classified as a utility grade system per the town solar law due to it exceeding 100,000 square feet. Upon completion, the array will be connected to a power grid belonging to National Grid.
According to Sinclair, this is the first project of its scope or type in Wilson.
