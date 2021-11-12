Wilson soldier awarded Tillman Scholarship

Ashley Love of Wilson has been awarded a 2021 Pat Tillman Foundation scholarship to continue her studies at the University of Buffalo School of Law. Love, a 2005 graduate of Wilson High School, is now the commander of the 107th Communications Flight in the New York Air National Guard based at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.
She was commissioned by the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2009 and was previously deployed to Kuwait, leading a team of communications professionals through a six-month tour.
Love is in her final year at UB Law as a member of the class of 2022.
"I am extremely humbled to have been selected as a Tillman Scholar," she said. "The support of the program will allow me to finish my degree and to continue to serve the survivors of domestic violence in our area. I am excited about the opportunities for scholarship and service provided as a member of the Scholar Community both now and in the future."
In addition to her military assignment and studies, Love serves as executive publications editor on the Buffalo Law Review and is a student attorney with the Family Violence and Women's Rights Clinic.
The Pat Tillman Foundation was founded by friends and family of the former player for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals who gave up his football career to enlist in the U.S. Army after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He was tragically killed in Afghanistan in 2004.
Tillman graduated Summa Cum Laude from Arizona State University where he was a football stand-out. In recognition of his dedication to education, and the United States military, The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses, empowering them with academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development opportunities and a diverse, global community of high-performing mentors and peers.
