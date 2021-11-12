Wilson soldier awarded Tillman Scholarship

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.