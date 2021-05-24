WILSON — The Townline Pier of the Village of Wilson is getting a much needed makeover after high water on Lake Ontario submerged the structure in 2019. The work on the pier and surrounding area is being funded by Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) funds to the tune of $1.6 million.
The work to be completed includes raising the structure three feet, repairing the stairs that allow access from the shoreline, install riprap along the shoreline to stop further erosion, construct a public restroom and improve the parking lot.
The work is due for completion in October.
Chris Bauer, revitalization specialist in the Department of State, said he was proud to be working with the Village of Wilson on the Townline Pier. He said the project will protect the destination from floods, but also allow residents “to take full advantage” of their waterfront.
“The Townline Pier is one of six identified points of interest for the Village of Wilson. These resiliency improvements in the pier and improvements to the parking and public amenities will enable reopening of the pier which has been closed since the high water event of 2019,” Bauer said. “Once the project is complete, we’ll finally be able to reopen the pier and reopening of the pier will benefit the residents of the Town, as well as the entire Niagara region who visits here, and will enjoy the pier for years to come.”
Village of Wilson Mayor Art Lawson highlighted the work that he and officials from across Niagara County – represented by Porter Supervisor Duffy Johnston and Mayor Anne Welch and Trustee Vic Eydt of the Village of Lewiston at the groundbreaking – as well as those in neighboring municipalities like Tim Horanburg, supervisor of the Town of Newfane, who also attended.
“We started with our own Lake of Ontario Preparedness group, the municipalities from Lewiston to Barker, we all combined our resources,” Lawson said. “Another project that came across which led into an even bigger opportunity is, ‘How are we going to link our communities?’ ”
Lawson said that the REDI commission supplied the resiliency, but as for economics, it was up to towns, villages and cities working together to link their tourism industry in a regional bike trail.
“The same group of local leaders, who started with the REDI commission, and who were a part of the Lake of Ontario Preparedness group, and are now working on a Northern Niagara County Trail Consortium are really focused on creating an economic development initiative from this,” he said. “It’s a kind of collateral beauty from all this.”
The bike trail will be from Lewiston along Route 18 and is projected to eventually connect to the City of Lockport and the Empire State Trail. The Townline Pier will be a mid-point between Olcott and Wilson Harbors, said Lawson.
“I believe it’s going to be very beautiful,” Lawson said. “We’re making it into more of a community area. … I’m incredibly optimistic.”
