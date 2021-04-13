WILSON — Tim Carter, superintendent of Wilson Central School District, is encouraging students, staff and community members to take part in an Earth Day cleanup of Roosevelt Beach at Wilson-Tuscarora State Park.
The cleanup, which is part of the Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup initiative sponsored by Niagara County Central Rotary Club along with the Village and Town of Wilson, is scheduled for 8 to 11 a.m. April 24.
This is the first year that the school district will take part in the initiative. Carter says it's “a great opportunity for us to not only celebrate our community but to ask ourselves what we can do to conserve it for ourselves and future generations. ... it gives the community a chance to work together and to show our support in protecting our environment.”
The Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup initiative is an effort that has grown, from a Rotary District 7090 service project covering a small portion of lakes Ontario and Erie, to a multi-district plan to focus Rotarians’ attention on all five Great Lakes and the streams and waterways feeding them.
The Rotary Club’s goal is to make this the single largest local cleanup event ever planned and it coincides with Earth Day 2021. The Great Lakes contain almost 20% of the world’s fresh water and the Great Lakes Watershed is arguably the largest source of fresh water on the planet.
The goal of the cleanup is removal of plastic and litter on lands and waterways, according to Dave Evans, Niagara County Central Rotary Club president.
“We especially want to remove waste that can be potentially ingested by pets and other wildlife. We are very fortunate to have such an amazing natural resource in our backyard and it is a great way to educate the public about the effects of littering, the importance of recycling, and instill a sense of stewardship about our planet,” Evans said.
Volunteers can report to the pavilion at Roosevelt Beach at 8 a.m. April 24, rain or shine. Bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be provided, along with light refreshments. Families are encouraged to turn out together; youths aged 15 or younger should be accompanied by an adult for safety reasons.
“We are hoping to have a huge turnout. It will be a great way to increase our town pride and spend a morning in a beautiful part of our area,” Carter said.
