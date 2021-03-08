The Wilson Veterans Committee caravanned down to Williamsville on Saturday morning to load up their vehicles with some very important goods.
At the loading bay, they met with staff and volunteers of WNY Heroes Inc., a not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving veterans and their families, and took 35-pound boxes of dairy, produce and meat into their vehicles, then hustled back to Wilson to deliver the boxes to veterans in need.
Mike Moyer, founder of the Wilson Veterans Committee, said the idea to link with the WNY Heroes came up only a week ago. He said he’s been working with Mayor Art Lawson of Wilson, also a veteran, and this is the first action his group has taken.
“We’re literally starting from the ground up, seeing which way we’re should push this,” Moyer said. “With COVID it’s kind of tough too, but fundraisers and benefits, anything we can possibly do (we will).”
Moyer grew up in Lockport before joining the Navy in 2002, and served in Japan. He rejoined the military and served in the U.S. Navy Reserves from 2010-2014. He said he’s considered a combat veteran, because he was enlisted during the Iraq War.
“It’s something I always wanted to do,” he said of his newest role. “I’ve always wanted to help veterans, I always wanted to give back. I wanted to basically do what people did for me. Helping out. Getting me on my feet during hard times.”
The WNY Heroes Inc. was co-founded by Chris Kreiger, who served in Iraq and was injured during his role as a medic. Now serving as president of WNY Heroes Inc., he said the organization’s goal is “to ease the transition from combat to civilian life, and eliminate the hardships and complications that too many veterans experience in America today.”
“We were actually asked by New York State Veterans Services in Albany to spearhead this, basically, to feed veterans across Western New York,” Kreiger said. “It started very small, actually, I think the first couple times we only had a couple hundred veterans. Now it’s over 1,000 families we’ve reached.”
Lynn Magistrale, program director at WNY Heroes and an Iraq War veteran, worked as a point of connection for Moyer and her organization.
“Our primary mission was never food,” Magistrale said. “Unfortunately with Covid being here, that became a new focus.”
Magistrale said that typically, WNY Heroes supported veterans by helping them apply for financial assistance. This included rent and utilities that they might have gotten behind on, but because evictions and foreclosures are on a freeze, the group was open to finding other ways to help.
“I can’t even tell you the amount of community support (we’ve had),” she said. “Once I spoke to Art Lawson and it was brought up to my attention that they were interested in picking up food, we were like, ‘Absolutely!’ ”
Magistrale said she is grateful for organizations like Moyer’s helping in bringing the food to veterans and their families as the pandemic continues. She said it’s been hard to keep people as volunteers, many of the volunteers are seniors and are concerned about their health, but because of those who were able to come out and help, the mission to feed Western New York veterans and their families is a reality.
“We cover so many areas, there’s no way we could do this on our own,” she said. “We really rely on the community and other organizations to help us out.”
