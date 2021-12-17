WILSON —The village of Wilson is set to gain two more trustees to its board. A discussion on amending the village code in order to raise the trustee amount from two to four took place Thursday. Wilson mayor Arthur Lawson and the board of trustees decided to enact these changes, which will go into effect next year.
Lawson said he’s happy that the board of trustees will be expanding, as it will be able to increase what the village government is capable of doing at any given time, as well as providing more oversight on the office of the mayor.
“It keeps the mayors more accountable.” said Lawson, “It’s more accountable when you have four people asking questions rather than two. I also think that it gives village residents more, and better representation.”
Lawson has indicated that a committee will be formed soon in order to find interested temporary trustees. Such persons would be appointed at the village’s April operational meeting, and will serve until the next village elections in 2023. At that election, one additional trustee shall be elected for a single two year term, and a second additional trustee shall be elected for a full four year term. At all following general village elections, the trustees will have standard four year terms.
Considering how the law would involve modifying the village code, it is also subject to a permissive referendum. This means that a public referendum on the issue can occur if a petition with at least 10% of registered voters in Wilson is submitted to the board within 30 days of the Dec. 16 meeting. The village will then have to put the issue up to a public referendum, where it could feasibly be voted down.
Copies of the law may be obtained at the clerk’s office of the village of Wilson.
