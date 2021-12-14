WILSON — The village board of trustees is eyeing expansion of its ranks, to four members from two. The proposed local law is going to a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday and a vote by the board is expected afterward.
Mayor Arthur Lawson said the purpose of board expansion is partly to increase the accountability of the mayor's office.
“When you look at a village board, you’ve got to look at accountability, and I think that adding two more is crucial for the mayor to be accountable, being that the mayor reports to the board,” Lawson said.
Village board expansion is looked upon favorably in the Town of Wilson, where Supervisor Doyle Phillips indicated his support on the basis of having more opinions in the decision-making process.
“If you get a bigger board, now you’ve got more objective looks at things, and there's less chance of something being shoved through,” Phillips said.
Expanded village board membership would also translate to expanded access by constituents, as well as more hands-on-deck in village administration, Lawson suggested.
“With all the projects I’ve generated, I could actually use a little help,” he said. “If there’s conflicting times, I need someone who can assist me and be at another meeting at the same time. It really helps when there’s conflicts in the schedule to have representation for the village out there.”
Expanding the village board would have scant impact on the village budget, according to Lawson.
“Our budget is solid,” he said. “There should be no impact on property taxes by obtaining two new trustees.”
If the local law is approved, Lawson said he will appoint a committee to identify residents who could serve as temporary trustees. These individuals would be appointed in April 2022 and would serve for about a year. The new posts would go to election in March 2023.
Copies of the proposed local law are available at the village clerk's office.
