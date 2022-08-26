Wilson Village Mayor Arthur Lawson has called for an emergency meeting of the Wilson Village Board for Tuesday to readdress the application of a Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant of $2.4 million for the village’s wastewater sewage connection plan.
The original measure was voted down by the three newest members of the board during the most recent monthly meeting on Aug. 18.
Lawson, who is in support of the measure, says that he plans to provide more context to why he believes applying for the grant is a good idea, and hopes to convince the rest of the board to support the measure.
“The board needs to understand the complexity of this project,” he said. The wastewater treatment REDI project has been approved, is ready to go and bid, but I can’t clear the funding hurdle without the approval of this resolution.”
The village was awarded a state REDI grant in 2019 to shut down its wastewater treatment facility and redirect it to the facility in the Town of Newfane.
“The economic situation between October of 2019, and August 2022 has drastically changed,” Lawson said. “The project costs have now risen from $4.461 million to about $6.8 million. We need a resolution to complete some grants that will allow me to close this gap in the funding.”
Lawson is concerned that stopping the progress that’s been made on the project could jeopardize future opportunities for the village to get state grants for infrastructure projects. He also said that it must be approved with a resolution before Sept. 19.
“Since we signed a legally binding contract, the state gave us taxpayer money of $4.461 million, and the village has already used $500,000 toward this project,” Lawson said. “If we lose this, the village will have to pay back that $500,000.”
Completion could also give Wilson the opportunity to be placed higher on further grant applications due to it already having a strong intent score with New York state.
“I’m willing to take a look at it but I’m not guaranteeing a positive vote because there’s other extenuating circumstances, and we have questions,” said Trustee Gary Darnell. “What are the costs to the taxpayer of the Village of Wilson? That’s my major concern.”
This sentiment was similarly held by Trustees Greg Martin, and Mike McAvoy.
The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 30 at Wilson Village Hall. Public attendance is allowed.
