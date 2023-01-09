The Village of Wilson Democratic Committee is recruiting candidates to run for local offices. Two trustee posts — one, a three-year term of office, and the other a one-year post, are to be filled by election in November.
Any village resident who's interested in competing for an office on the Democratic ballot line should contact committee chair Janet M. Hoffman at 2363 Riverview Drive, Wilson, NY 14172, 716-751-0165 or jmhoffman90@yahoo.com.
