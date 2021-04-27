A $500,000 project replacing a badly deteriorated waterline suspended over Twelve-mile Creek in the Town of Wilson has officially been completed.
The pipes for the Roosevelt Beach Bridge Waterline were originally installed in 1967, and during the flooding in 2017 and 2019, the high water mark of Twelve-mile Creek left less room than even a small motorboat could pass under, Town of Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips said earlier this year.
The present waterline is composed of 275 feet of steel water line, which is suspended above 12 Mile Creek under the Roosevelt Beach Bridge. At this portion, the pipe hangs low, said Phillips.
Funded through the Governor's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the replacement will help reduce municipal maintenance costs and ensure the homes and businesses served by this critical town-owned infrastructure will have a reliable supply of water long into the future.
"The REDI program is key in our efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure in the shoreside communities around Lake Ontario to help ensure they can withstand future severe weather events and flooding," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release. "Through our partnerships with these shoreline communities, we are not just rebuilding, but reimagining this region of the state for the New Yorkers living there now and for future generations who will call it home."
The State Department of Transportation oversaw the project to replace the 275-foot long, 8-inch-wide steel waterline fastened to the Roosevelt Beach Bridge. The waterline serves roughly 5,800 residents in Wilson.
"The replacement of the Roosevelt Beach Bridge waterline was critical in ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for our residents. We are thankful for the assistance of and the partnership with New York State, as we navigated this project together from start to finish," Doyle said in the same release.
Added Niagara County Legislative Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh said, "The REDI program is a great example of how New York state and local governments have been able to partner together to invest in projects along the shore of Lake Ontario that help us recover from the damaging floods while promoting long-term economic growth and development. There is no better example of this than replacing the Roosevelt Beach Bridge waterline in the town of Wilson. I commend the efforts of state officials, my colleague Legislator Dave Godfrey, and Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips in working to get this done."
In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Cuomo created REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.
The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions. The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.
Since the creation of the Governor's REDI program in the spring 2019, 133 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 104 projects in the design phase, 15 projects in the construction phase, and 14 projects completed.
