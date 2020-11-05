Windy conditions helped stoke a large field fire at Robinson Road and the Lockport Bypass on Thursday.
Thick smoke wafted all the way over to Locust Street after the blaze was sparked on a roughly 200-acre farm plot about 11 a.m. Dried corn stalks and field grasses erupted in flames and the blaze was headed toward a neighboring farm field with a barn near Valu plaza, according to a witness.
The firefighting effort was headed up by personnel from South Lockport Volunteer Company, with mutual aid offered by the Rapids, Wolcottsville, Wendelville, Gasport and Terry’s Corners companies. Two engines, five brush trucks and a number of off-road field fire vehicles and ATVs were used, along with a hydrant supplied by the Town of Lockport to allow unlimited, quick refilling of water tanks.
Firefighters used more than 80,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze in about 40 minutes.
To keep the fire from spreading to the barn on the neighboring plot, firefighters made a stand by a still-green hedgerow, the witness said. Another stand was formed behind Valu plaza in the event the fire made it that far.
According to South Lockport company Fire Chief Ben Ripson, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
“The wind just spread it across the fields,” Ripson said. “Cut fields, luckily. Thankfully. Otherwise it could’ve been a different story.”
