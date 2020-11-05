Windy conditions helped stoke a large brush fire along Robinson Road on Thursday.
Two engines and five brush trucks from six different departments - both from Erie and Niagara counties - responded to a report of the blaze at just after 11 a.m. Fire officials said firefighters used more than 80,000 gallons of water to extinguish the blaze in about 40 minutes.
South Lockport Fire Chief Ben Ripson said the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The matter remains under investigation.
"The wind just spread it across the fields," Ripson said. "Cut fields, luckily. Thankfully. Otherwise it could've been a different story."
