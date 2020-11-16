Wind storm cleanup continues across Niagara County

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a steady stream of calls for downed wires, fallen trees and other property damage on Sunday evening as high winds whipped across Lockport and surrounding communities.
On Randall Road in the Town of Wilson, first responders were called to a tackle a fire that started when a tree fell on an electrical transformer. In the Town of Cambria, sheriff's deputies were called to report of a tree falling on a vehicle, damaging its windshield.
In addition, Sheriff Mike Filicetti reported on Monday that some parts o the Town of Lockport dealt with power outages and there were what he described as "sporadic outages" throughout the county.
National Grid’s outage map showed Monday morning several unresolved outages in Royalton, Hartland, Barker, Pendleton, Newfane and Wilson.
NYSEG said Monday morning that crews were still responding as strong winds and thunderstorms disrupted service to thousands of customers across the state. As of Monday morning, there were 20,321 NYSEG customers customers without power with the utility company listing the hardest hit areas as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Dutchess, Putnam, and Westchester counties.
NYSEG indicated that the strong winds during the overnight period prevented crews from performing certain restoration work, such as using bucket trucks to access the top of the utility poles.
The utility company said crews remain out on the road, clearing debris, fallen trees and addressing other hazards.
