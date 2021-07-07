Window restoration workshop organized

BUFFALO — "Just Glazin'," a hands-on workshop to learn how to reglaze old wood windows, will be hosted in-person and virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday by Preservation Buffalo Niagara. The presenter is Steve Swiat of Northwood Restoration, a leader of the historic window restoration community in Western New York.
Reglazing is the process of removing old or broken glass from a window and installing a new piece.
“Broken glass is not only one of the most common issues property owners experience, but also one of the cheapest and easiest repairs you can do yourself. Despite what big window companies say in their flashy ads, studies have shown that properly maintained and weather-stripped wood windows can be just as energy efficient,” said Christiana Limniatis, PBN's director of preservation services.
Attendance to the virtual workshop is free of charge. In-person attendance at The Tool Library, 5 W. Northrup Place, involves a fee and Covid safety measures, as well as hands-on tryout of newly learned reglazing skills.
Register at: www.preservationbuffaloniagara.org. For more information, contact Tia Brown at tbrown@pbnsaves.org or 852-3300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.