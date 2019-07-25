The Niagara USA Wine Festival will return for its 11th year this weekend, as representatives from wineries along the Niagara Wine Trail gather in Lewiston to offer samples of their wines to the public.
The festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Academy Park in the Village of Lewiston. Tickets include three samples at each of the 20 participating wineries as well as a keepsake wine glass while supplies last. Tickets are valid for both days of the festival and proof of age is required to purchase tickets.
In addition to wine vendors, local restaurants, craft food vendors and farm vendors will all be at the festival, though tickets do not include the cost of food or other items.
Guests will have the opportunity to view wine demonstrations, participate in wine discussions or sit back and enjoy some live music.
Music will be performed by Tim Britt from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and by Kirk McWhorter from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Cami Clune from 2 to 4 p.m., both on Sunday.
Tickets are available online for a pre-sale cost of $25 until 9 p.m. Friday or at the gates for $30. Those who purchase tickets in advance will also receive $5 worth of coupons that can be used toward purchasing wine at the festival. Those who don't intend to sample wines or those under the age of 21 are not required to pay for admission to the festival.
For more information to to purchase a ticket, visit niagarawinetrail.org/niagara-usa-wine-festival-2019. The festival will go on rain or shine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.