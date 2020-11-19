State Assembly Member Mike Norris' annual winter clothing drive kicked off this week. Members of the public who want to donate may drop off items at Norris' district office or Lockport Town Hall through Dec. 14.
“Because of the pandemic we limited the locations this year but the need for warm winter clothing items will be greater than ever before, so I hope our community will still continue to show its generosity to our neighbors in need this season,” Norris said. “Children’s boots are always in high demand and, as always, all items donated will stay within our community.”
Gently used coats, gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, boots and other items are accepted.
Norris' district office is located at 8180 Main St., Clarence.
To arrange a dropff outside normal business hours, call the district office at 839-4691.
