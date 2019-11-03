The first Lockport Community Winter Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in building three of Harrison Place.
The winter market will be held the first and third Saturday of every month, and will feature live music, hot food and over 30 vendors Vendors include produce, meat and dairy, baked goods, local wineries, jewelry, home crafts and art.
Parking is available on South Street along building three and in the main Harrison Place lot.
