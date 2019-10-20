ALBANY — The New York State Public Service Commission reports that the price of electricity this winter is expected to be slightly lower than last winter on average. Likewise, for natural gas, based on lower prices and a normal weather forecast, the average customer’s bill is expected to be lower than last year.
This fall, however, the utilities were informed by Enbridge, the owner of the Texas Eastern and Algonquin Pipelines, that there would be pressure reductions this winter on both pipelines. The resulting capacity reductions will impact deliveries into the Goethals station in Staten Island and the South Manhattan Gate station in Manhattan and require offsetting measures.
“We anticipate energy consumers will benefit from lower than average energy prices this winter, which is welcome news for all of us,” said Commission Chair John B. Rhodes. “We will continue to closely monitor the utilities serving New York state to make sure they have adequate sources and supplies of electricity and natural gas to meet current customer demands this winter. To that end, our 2018 New Efficiency New York Order established accelerated incremental targets to reduce statewide energy use by 31 trillion British thermal units of cumulative annual site energy consumption by 2025.”
On average, a residential customer using 600 kWh per month is expected to pay about $34 per month for supply, but the actual amount varies by utility. Meanwhile, the average residential customer using 720 therms of natural gas can expect to pay under $760 from November through March, less than last winter (this amount will vary by utility and weather). A colder-than-normal winter will cause usage and bills to increase.
