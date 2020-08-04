The Wisterman Road bridge in the town is reopening on Wednesday, according to Niagara County Legislator Will Collins, R-Lockport, chair of the county's infrastructure committee.
The bridge was closed in early March for replacement. The old three-span bridge, a 65-foot timber structure, was removed and a single 70-foot span galvanized steel multi-girder system was installed in its place. The project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget, according to Collins.
