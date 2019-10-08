Four candidates have picked up petitions to fill the vacant seat on the Lockport Board of Education, Board President John Linderman said on Monday night.
Of the four candidates, only one candidate had already turned their petition in as of Monday, Linderman added. Candidates were required to obtain 50 valid signatures on their petitions.
Candidates have until noon Wednesday to turn in their petitions and letters of interest to the district clerk's office at 130 Beattie Avenue.
Linderman said the board of education will review the candidates' petitions and letters on Wednesday and their names will be released publicly.
The vacancy on the board was created by the resignation of John Craig in July, who resigned for personal reason. A decision was delayed at every consequent meeting due to a lacking of a full board, which Linderman felt was needed.
Last month, the board informally voted 5-3 to solicit letters of interest from community members and petitions and eventually appoint someone. Trustees Thomas Fiegl, John Linderman and Edward Sandell voted to leave the seat vacant, arguing it wasn't necessary to fill the seat and that appointing someone would give them the advantage of basically being an incumbent in the May election they would have to run in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.