For many, Easter celebrations on Sunday will look nothing like they traditionally do.
Big meals and family gatherings have been cancelled by those following the rules of social distancing, but some area restaurants are offering special meals to go for those celebrating at home.
In these unusual times, restaurant owners contacted by this newspaper have indicated that while very grateful for their loyal customers, it is not business as usual by any means.
“It’s really difficult to try and reinvent yourself in such a short time and be professional still,” said Niagara Falls caterer Cheryl Gill, who has begun serving family pack meals at her LaSalle catering location.
Gill, whose catering business had a wide variety of events cancelled where she would have been serving as many as 400 at a time, is reconfiguring her catering business to keep her company name out in the public eye. “We’re just trying to keep the business alive and remind people not to forget about us,” she said.
Gill is offering several Easter meal choices sold in family packages from her Everyday Gourmet location at 502 Cayuga Dr. and also takeout from her restaurant SZND on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo. On Fridays and Saturdays, customers can order off the menu at SZNDs and pickup at the restaurant.
Her Easter dinner family pack, which can be picked up at Everyday Gourmet on Sunday with curbside delivery, will be available through pre-order by Saturday at 5 p.m., and include baked ham, smoked gouda mac and cheese, turkey and gravy, cranberry orange wild rice and carrot cupcakes. She is also offering a Sunday Supper of antipasto, meatballs, breaded chicken, penne in vodka sauce and mini cannoli. Both are $74 and serve four to 6 people. More information is available on the Everyday Gourmet Facebook page or by calling 417-6576.
At Cammarata’s Restaurant in Lockport, there’s a special Easter menu that includes prime rib, ham, turkey, steak, chicken Parmesan, lasagna and more, for pickup at the restaurant located at 6336 Robinson Road, from noon to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
Owner Bob Cammarata says that there is a big difference in providing the kind of relaxed sit-down dining his customers have enjoyed in the past, and converting to just takeout meals. “We‘re doing a lot of takeout business, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a lot easier to do sit-down meals. Everybody is eating at a different pace which is totally different from takeout where everybody is ready at once,” he said.
Like so many other small business owners, Cammarata is grateful for his regular customers. “We’ve had a very loyal fan base for 45 years,” he said, but he still had to lay of about half of his staff of 20 and gets by with the help of his cook and his brother, Gary, who founded the business with him but had retired.
He said that while his employees seem to be doing OK, it is restaurant owners such as himself who have been left “high and dry,” by New York state. He’d like to get a payroll protection loan through the federal Small Business Administration, but said he’d have to go through a bank and banks are closed. Online efforts to apply have been thwarted due to the volume of small business owners trying to apply, he said.
Either way, he’s planning to make sure his customers get a good Easter meal, and they can pre-order or order on Sunday, if they wish, by calling 433-5353. The menu is on the Cammarata’s Restaurant website at cammaratas.com or on Cammarata’s Facebook page.
At Fortuna’s, at 827 19th St. in Niagara Falls, the regular menu and some family packs will be available on Easter Sunday, but customers are asked to call by 7 p.m. on Saturday to order. Besides the regular menu, the restaurant is offering four different family packs for $50 each. Customers can order and pay on the phone by calling 282-2252 and then pull up to the kitchen door to have their orders delivered to the car, according to Michele Fortuna.
“We’re doing well, considering,” Fortuna said when asked about how the restaurant was getting by. “Our customers are supporting us.”
She said the restaurant continues to be open for pickups from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, though about half of the staff of 20 has been laid off.
Like the other restaurants, most communications are taking place on Facebook, where the menu and special family packs are listed.
At Danny Sheehan’s Steak House on West Avenue in Lockport, owner Mike Ennis said he had ordered about 60 spiral hams to sell in family packages for Easter. All those hams have been sold, he said, but he held onto a few so his Sunday customers could order single dishes of ham and the fixings, along with other items off the restaurant’s only slightly reduced and still large menu of choices.
When asked how his staff was doing, Ennis said he had to lay off about 20 of his 30-person staff, but they were mostly the part-time high-schoolers who work for him. Others on his staff have full-time jobs besides working in the restaurant, so everyone seems to be OK.
“I think by and large my employees are getting by,” he said. “If we thought somebody was in trouble, we’d reach out to them.”
As for business, he said his was down about 50 percent. The restaurant is open for pickup orders from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays, by calling 433-4666.
Ennis, like most restaurant owners, is continually trying to adapt to these uncertain times. For instance, there will be no prime rib available on Sunday because the Easter hams are taking all the oven space. Instead, he said, the steak house will cut the prime rib raw to order and “People are cooking it at home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.