Amherst police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident involving a Lockport man.
The accident occurred about 4:30 a.m. Friday on Transit Road near the Niagara-Erie County line.
An initial investigation reports that the 27-year-old Lockport resident riding a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road and hit a tree. He was later being pronounced dead at the scene.
Swormville Fire Department and Twin City Ambulance assisted at the scene.
His name was not released.
Amherst police said investigators would be canvassing the area for potential video of the crash. Dash camera footage is also being sought from any drivers that might have been in the area Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.
