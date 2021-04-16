While the statewide COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate has dropped to 3.04% — its lowest number since Nov. 25 — the news isn’t so good for Western New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the positivity rate in WNY is well above average at 4.9%.
“… you look at Western New York at 4.9 percent, and then look at the Southern Tier at 0.8 percent, and ask yourself, Why? Why? Why is the Southern Tier 0.8 percent and Western New York 4.93 percent? Mohawk Valley - 2 percent. Central New York - 1.4 percent. Capital Region - 2.3 percent. New York City - 3.2 percent,” the governor said. “Western New York, the positivity has gone up and down, but recently we have seen an increase and it is concerning.”
In Niagara County, health officials said Friday that 92 new Covid cases had been reported with 849 active cases in the county. Another COVID-19-related death was also reported, raising the county’s death toll to 313.
Cuomo pushed for increased vaccinations in the Western New York area where he called the higher than average number a matter of community behavior and precautions.
“What is going to happen in Western New York over the next several months? We want to get back to life as normal. We want to get back to going to Buffalo Bills games and Sabres games and picnics, and school as we knew it, and socializing as we knew it. It's going to be a function of what we do between now and then. It is that simple. It's going to be a function of how many vaccinations we take,” he said. “I do believe that there is a civic and community duty for individuals to take a vaccine. No one can be safe unless everyone is safe."
In Niagara County, state numbers show that 80,820 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, which is 38.4% of the county population. Forty-three percent of Erie County residents have received at least one dose. That number is 30% in Orleans County.
In addition, Cuomo announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 3,884, the lowest since Nov. 30. There were 43 COVID-19-related deaths across the state on Thursday.
