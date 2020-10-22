Western New York's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to move up and down, with the latest testing numbers from the state showing a decline from 2.0% on Tuesday to 1.5% on Wednesday.
In Niagara County, the health department reported 11 new positive cases, bringing the total number of countywide cases to 2,003 as of Thursday.
During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said the state is continuing to monitor what his administration has described as "micro-clusters" in "focus-zone areas," but its overall positivity rate outside those "hot zones" is around 1%.
As of Wednesday, Cuomo's office said, the statewide positivity rate was 1.20%, with the rate inside all focus zone areas at 3.20% and outside those areas at 0.96%. The governor also reported the deaths of 15 more New Yorkers from COVID-19 the on Wednesday.
"We've been adjusting our focus in the micro-clusters. After 14 days of data, we rearranged the restrictions in Queens, Brooklyn, and we added focuses to Broome and Chemung," Cuomo said. "Through the fall, we will see micro-clusters come and go. They can literally be generated by a couple of events that violated rules."
"We might all be feeling COVID fatigue, but we cannot afford to go backwards," he said. "We must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant to protect the progress we've made in New York."
