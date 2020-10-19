Niagara County added more than two dozen new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend while the Western New York region as a whole saw its positivity rate dip below 1% as of Sunday.
The Niagara County Department of Health reported on Monday the addition of 26 cases since Friday morning, bringing the total number of positive virus cases in the county to date to 1,965.
As of Monday, there were 89 active cases, with 86 individuals isolating at home and three more people hospitalized.
To date, there have been 102 deaths related to COVID-19 in Niagara County. A total of 1,774 county residents have recovered. The county has now provided tests to 114,598 people.
Western New York's positivity rate declined from 1.6% on Saturday to .9% on Sunday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
In his daily briefing on the state's virus response, Cuomo said Monday that in "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the Governor's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported on Sunday is 3.31 percent - up from 3.19 percent the day before. Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,016 test results were reported Sunday, yielding 100 positives or a 3.31 percent positivity rate, according to Cuomo's office.
In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 78,993 test results were reported, yielding 898 positives or a 1.13 percent positivity rate. The state's overall positivity rate was 1.21 percent with focus areas included, Cuomo said. The "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of the state population yet had 10 percent of all positive test results reported to the state Sunday.
"New York has one of the lowest positivity rates in the nation, but cases are rising across the nation. When we put our infection rate in context, we're doing well - and we're doing well because we're aggressive when we see hot spots. Our micro-cluster approach for the fall targets outbreaks sooner, and with a targeted focus," Cuomo said.
