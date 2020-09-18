Results from testing on Thursday showed the Western New York virus positivity rate declining again, however it still remained higher than the statewide rate which remained below 1%.
Test results released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office on Friday showed the region's positivity rate declined to 1.2% after being reported at 1.5% a day earlier.
Thursday's statewide rate came in at 0.88, according to Cuomo.
"Our numbers continue to remain steady and our infection rate is again below one percent, which is great news," Cuomo said. "We went from the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest, and that's a testament to the hard work of New Yorkers, who came together and flattened the curve. As we head into fall and the flu season ahead, it's going to take the work of all us to protect this progress we've gained: We must all keep washing our hands, wearing our masks and remaining socially distant."
Cuomo also commented on Friday's decision by the federal Centers for Disease Control which announced a change in direction on its testing recommendations. The agency, which previously drew fire for a recent change in testing protocols that said people without symptoms did not need to get tested. The new guidance announced on Friday recommends that people without symptoms who have been in close contact with an infected person "need a test."
"Today the CDC has reversed itself — that is not enough," Cuomo said. "How do they compensate for the lives lost and the millions in expenses and who was responsible for distorting the truth and jeopardizing the health of millions of Americans?"
On Friday, the Niagara County Department of Health reported five new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the county to date to 1,692. As of Friday, the county had 41 active cases, with 38 individuals isolating at home and three remaining hospitalized. So far, 101 county residents have died from the virus and 1,550 residents have recovered. The county has now performed tests on 84,963 people.
