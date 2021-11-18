Over the summer at Casual Dragon Games, Game Jam was held. Gamers of all levels created their own games over the course of a weekend. Board games and computer games were designed and fine tuned with the assistance of shop owner Jason Gough and Ichiban Games founder Mark Miller.
Nearly three months later Gough and Miller are inviting everyone in the community, especially those interested in gaming, to come out for Play Test Play Fest from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Casual Dragon Games, 136 Walnut St., Lockport. It's an exclusive opportunity to test out the games that were designed at Game Jam and more.
The two main games that will be displayed are a video game, Cannon Custodian, and a collectible card game, Alchemazam! The Grand Arcanum.
Cannon Custodian is described as a retro styled arcade game of skill and high scores. You're Ted, Area 51's newest resident janitor that just so happens to get stuck in an interdimensional jail, mistaken for an era 1981 arcade machine. With an enormous cannon car, blast your way through waves of escaped convicts and their kingpins, all the while defending your energy pods — the key to your escape ... and theirs! Grab massive power ups to eradicate everything that moves, and reach the bio-dome to get the power cell needed to repair the entry portal. So ready those thumbs and lock and load, because it's time to blast some filth!
Alchemazam! The Grand Arcanum is an E-Sport styled Collectible Card Game with Resource Management and Deck Building creativity. Players are Wizards and Alchemists who are competing for a head seat at "The Grand Arcum" and a tournament is to decide the victor. With multiple win conditions, players will do what they can to win, summoning creatures, casting spells, hoarding resources and more.
Official artwork of the card game is done by artists who have worked on art for Marvel Comics, Lucas Films, Disney, Everything Epic, and other notable companies.
“The event is centered around games that the public can play that are prior to any manufacturing. Think of it as a ‘Be the first to play this new game before anyone else sort of thing’,” Miller said. “None of these games will be for sale, however many will be gearing up for crowdfunding like Kickstarter and/or pre-orders.”
Play Test Play Fest is a free event, with games ranging from light to heavy style types available to play. All participants will receive a stamp card that will keep track of the games that they have played. The more games played, the more possibility there will be to receive perks at the onsite store.
“We would love to see these patrons return to the store in general for more events and grow with us and the wonderful gaming community that has strongly come to fruition in the area," Miller said. "We hope that the games displayed will get the feedback they need to make them even stronger and eventually go to market.”
Both board games and video games that are for sale inside the shop have already been manufactured by indie and larger developers.
“The coolest thing is, people learn and experience gaming where they develop new interests and gaming skill sets they never knew they had,” Miller said, adding that he looks forward to meeting new attendees and being a part of their creative processes.
Play Test Play Fest is a freeform event. Registration is not required, but there may be brackets used to determine the time slots that certain games will be played. Non-vaccinated participants are required to wear masks.
Casual Dragon Games will host Hglobal Game Jam on Jan. 28 to Jan. 30. Fore more information check out the Ichiban Games Discord (http://discord.gg/4TdpFJt).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.