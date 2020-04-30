The WNY Lions Club is using its portion of a $200,000 COVID Frontline Relief grant received by the State Lion Council to delivery meals and comfort bags to essential workers in nine area hospitals.
Members of the club will congregate at each of the hospitals, including Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, ECMC, St. Josephs, Mercy, Sisters, Kenmore Mercy, Buffalo General and Millard Fillmore, to cheer on the deliveries to these heroic individuals while remaining socially distant.
"We talked to some of our nursing friends about how we were going to put this thing together," said Regina Cecconi, district governor of Western NY Lions. "We asked, 'What would be your wish list?' "
The comfort bags, called COVID Comfort Kits, are filled with a variety of items including: hand lotion, deodorant, lip balm, a velcro mask extender, a pen, some mints and a packet of tissue. Each kit is placed in a zippered plastic bag, about 4 inches by 6 inches, and on top of this, the club is also gave away boxes of granola bars along with a meal.
"Since we're in quarantine, we could not get together, so everything was delivered to my home and my daughter came over and it was her and I who put the kits together," Cecconi said and laughed. "We still have 200 to go, but those are for next week's deliveries."
While the meals to essential workers is solely in Niagara and Erie counties, where most of the COVID-19 cases have hit, the WNY includes Chautaugua and Cattaraugus counties as well. Cecconi said, the organization would be giving to all four counties by contributing to the food pantries which she said are being hit hard by many formerly employed men and women who are now finding themselves laid off and in need.
"Food pantries are under extreme pressure," Cecconi said. "They just cannot keep up with the demand from new families that are seeking help and their current clients who see them on a regular basis."
Since March 7, WNY Lions Clubs have donated $12,000 to food pantries in their area. Cecconi said, the organization raised an additional $5,000 in grant money which will be used as matching funds for more COVID-19 donations.
"We should be on track to give the local food pantries to exceed over $20,000," Cecconi said. "We also ask people to make masks and donate them. I've made some and I'm going to bring them over to the food pantry with my club donation, because there's so many people who just don't have access to them."
Cecconi said, the entire club is excited to be helping the essential workers and will be at each of the deliveries to the hospitals.
"We have our Lions gear on and we have our masks and our signs and we're cheering the delivery on and whoever comes out to meet us, we say, 'Thank you.' " Cecconi said. "It's a show of support for the project and our workers."
