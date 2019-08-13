A group of local elected representatives, education officials and business leaders met in Lockport on Monday to discuss investments in the city's downtown.

They also took a tour of downtown attractions.

It was part of an effort by the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council to highlight investments in downtown, including the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award and the state's $175 million Workforce Development Initiative.

The REDC will help select the projects to receive funds through the initiative, which aims to help businesses find workers and foster workforce education opportunities. 

