Brian Smith, director of planning development for the City of Lockport, says a few words before giving the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council a tour of the city. Begin forwarded message: From: esd.sm.esdpressoffice Subject: **Media Advisory: WNYREDC to Hold Tour and Public Meeting in LockportDate: August 9, 2019 at 10:09:02 AM EDTTo: esd.sm.esdpressoffice For Immediate Release: Friday, August 9, 2019 Contact:Pamm Lent (Governor’s Office) | pamm.lent@esd.ny.gov | (716) 846-8309Laura Magee (ESD) | laura.magee@esd.ny.gov | (716) 846-8239 | (800) 260-7313 **MEDIA ADVISORY** Western New York Regional Economic Development Council to Hold Tour and Public Meeting in Lockport The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC) is chaired by SolEpoxy President Jeff Belt. The region is composed of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. What: A tour of Lockport and public meeting of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (WNYREDC). The tour of downtown Lockport will highlight REDC investments in projects planned and underway, as well as projects to be supported by the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award. Discussions at the REDC meeting will include an update on Lockport’s DRI Round 3 projects, the CFA Round 9 process, Workforce Development Initiative, and talent attraction and retention efforts in WNY. Who: Members of the WNYREDC. All individuals, businesses, organizations, labor representatives and university representatives from the Western New York Region are welcome to attend the public meeting. Where: Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises210 Market StreetLockport, NY 14094**Free parking is available adjacent to the facility. When: Monday, August 12, 201910 a.m. to noon: Tour of Downtown Lockport (open to press and REDC only)1 to 2 p.m.: REDC meeting For more information about the CFA process and Regional Council initiative, please visit:http://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.