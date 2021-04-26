A week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed his concern with Western New York’s high COVID-19 positivity rate, the numbers are are trending down.
On Sunday, state officials said the rate in Western New York had dropped from 4.29% on Thursday to 3.66% on Saturday. The state average on Sunday was 2.19%.
The seven day positivity rate in Western New York on April 16 was 4.9%, well above the state’s average of 3.04% on April 16. Those numbers prompted Cuomo to publicly push for more vaccinations in the WNY area as well as resident to step up their behavior and precautions when it came to fighting the coronavirus.
The news prompted a positive response from Cuomo.
"New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we're seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts," Cuomo said. "We're getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it's important that we don't lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all."
As of Friday in Niagara County, 88,327 residents had received at least COVID-19 vaccination shot — 42% of the population, according to the state Department of Health. In Erie County, 47% of residents had received at least one shot. That number is 32.5% in Orleans County.
Niagara County Department of Health officials announced Friday that another county resident had died to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, county officials have recorded 317 deaths.
In addition, 90 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported Friday. As of Friday, there were 635 active cases in Niagara County.
Niagara County has seen a total of 18,407 positive cases of COVID-19 since March of last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.