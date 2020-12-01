Western New York continues to have the highest COVID-19 infection rate in New York state.
While the region’s situation remains cause for concern, Niagara County Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said on Tuesday that of the five counties in the state’s WNY region, Niagara County has so far kept the lowest positivity rate.
Even so, Stapleton said, none of the five counties — Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany — is in a good position where COVID-19 infections are concerned.
“Niagara is the lowest, but we’re not where we want to be,” he said.
On Tuesday, the Niagara County health department reported 200 more positive virus test results, bringing the total number of cases in the county to date to 4,176. According to the health department, as of Tuesday, there were 1,065 active cases countywide, including 1,035 individuals who were isolating at home and 30 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The latest figures followed an announcement on Monday that the county added 506 positive test results over the five-day period covering Wednesday through Sunday.
In addition on Monday, the county announced the deaths of three more residents due to COVID-19. The group included a 59-year-old man, a 92 year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions. The three new virus-related deaths pushed the total in Niagara County to date to 108.
“We regretfully report the deaths of 3 Niagara County residents,” the health department said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of these three individuals.”
Niagara County’s infection numbers were indicative of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region in recent weeks.
During his Tuesday press conference, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo noted that Western New York’s COVID-19 infection rate was 7.2% as of Monday, the highest of any region in the state.
Cuomo said the positive test rate in all focus zone areas in New York was 6.27%, with the rate outside focus zones coming in at 4.46%. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday was 4.96%, according to Cuomo’s office, which also announced 66 new COVID-19 deaths statewide.
Cuomo, citing the Thanksgiving holiday, noted that New Yorkers engaged in increased social activity last week, which he noted generally leads to an increase in virus transmission. He predicted the state will continue to see increased infection rates through New Year’s Eve. He again said the state’s No. 1 priority remains tracking hospitalizations to ensure hospitals do not become overwhelmed.
“Our five-part strategy is focused on that, but it’s also critical that New Yorkers continue to do the right thing by remembering to wash our hands, wear masks and remaining socially distant,” Cuomo said.
Over the past week, an average of 1,200 tests per day have been administered at Niagara County testing sites. Stapleton said the number has climbed as high as 2,000 tests per day.
He also said that while all school staff have been tested, revealing a less than 1% rate of COVID-19, social circles outside schools have contributed to the rising case load.
“Playdates, birthday parties, holiday parties and sports teams getting together outside of sports are another factor,” Stapleton said.
Younger people are a driving force behind the rate, as more of them are testing positive for COVID-19. Stapleton said people in their twenties compose the biggest group of new cases, followed by people in their thirties.
In general, he said, there is a sense that people across the region and the country are suffering from “Covid fatigue,” which can lead to relaxation of safety measures meant to combat the virus’ spread.
Stapleton’s advice to those at home is to look out for each other.
“If people are bored, visit an elderly neighbor. See if they have everything they need,” he said. “That way, they don’t have to expose themselves.”
Stapleton reiterated that the most important action, at this time, is to maintain 6 feet of distance from others and wear a mask.
“If you can’t stay six feet away and can’t wear a mask, don’t go shopping,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.