BUFFALO — Western New Yorkers who have been affected economically by the pandemic can now register for free tech and digital skills courses through the WNY Tech Skills Initiative.
Launched by M&T Bank in response to persistent unemployment and underemployment exacerbated by the pandemic, the WNY Tech Skills Initiative will offer virtual training experiences that connect community members with access to in-demand skills. The training is for people interested in careers in technology, as well as those who want to gain digital skills to make themselves more marketable when pursuing jobs in other fields.
“So many of our friends, family members and neighbors have experienced economic hardships amid the pandemic. We need to rally together as a community to provide opportunities that foster an inclusive recovery,” said Mike Wisler, chief information officer at M&T Bank. “The WNY Tech Skills Initiative will help people gain new strengths in critical areas, from data analysis to coding to digital marketing, which many companies urgently need right now.”
M&T Bank has engaged General Assembly, a globally known pioneer in career transformation, as the educational partner for its Tech Academy, the program that will oversee the WNY Tech Skills Initiative. With input from regional stakeholders, General Assembly will lead the development and administration of the Tech Academy’s skills training and instructional programming.
The WNY Tech Skills Initiative will be guided by a regional coalition that includes M&T, Empire State Development, TechBuffalo, Buffalo Urban League, Goodwill of Western New York, Rich Products, the University at Buffalo Regional Institute, Lighthouse Technology Services, the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Employment & Training Center, and the Erie County Department of Social Services.
The initiative’s free courses and workshops will be provided by General Assembly.
“TechBuffalo is excited to be a part of leading an effort that aligns so well with our mission to attract, retain and develop tech talent in Western New York. This coalition isn’t just growing the technology ecosystem, but we are helping spark the regional economy,” said TechBuffalo Executive Director James Partsch, Jr. “A skilled technology workforce is key to unlocking possibilities for startups, legacy businesses, and organizations of all sizes. This is one of many efforts that will transform the traditional workforce into a tech-forward one. Most importantly, the emerging opportunities will be accessible to all, reaching underrepresented people, individuals impacted by the pandemic, and those already part of the ecosystem.”
The coalition plans to engage community organizations throughout the region to help identify and support potential students for the program, with a focus on people experiencing job loss or a reduction in hours due to COVID-19 and underrepresented groups in technology, such as women, people of color and veterans.
The virtual training programs will be free for residents of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
The WNY Tech Skills Initiative will include three learning phases:
— Open access, self-led skills training that introduces participants to various technology and digital skill areas, such as data analysis, digital marketing, UX design and software engineering.
— Virtual tech skill workshops, that is, one-hour to day-long courses that allow for tech career path exploration through foundational training.
— Virtual upskilling programs, that is, part-time, instructor-led courses that offer advanced training for careers in tech.
Initially, the open-access, self-led skills training will be available for up to 3,000 people, with subsequent training phases made available soon after students complete a portion of phase one training. Candidates for the virtual upskilling programs will be reviewed by General Assembly for eligibility based on participation in the first two phases and proficiency in applicable technology skills.
The launch of the WNY Tech Skills Initiative follows M&T’s recent announcement of its Z Development Program (ZDP), a tech apprenticeship that creates a pathway to a career as a technologist who supports mission-critical banking functions that run on the IBM Z platform. The WNY Tech Skills Initiative will provide access to a broader range of technology skills and can serve as a first step toward several different career paths across industries.
For more information or to enroll in the WNY Tech Skills Initiative, visit techbuffalo.org/wny-tech-skills-initiative or text SKILLS to 716-710-6901.
