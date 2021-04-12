BUFFALO — Vaccinate Western New York (VAXWNY), the hub responsible for ensuring the safe, efficient and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in Alleghany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties, has issued a call for volunteers to fill medical and non-medical roles.
“It takes many people to run a vaccine effort. It’s important that we have a large pool of qualified individuals in all five (counties) who can help ensure the time-sensitive task of administering the vaccine,” said Dr. Nancy Nielsen, senior associate dean for health policy at Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, University at Buffalo.
The state Department of Health has issued guidance on who can be a vaccinator, and the list includes many professions within the health care industry. Anyone who is certified to administer intramuscular injections can sign up to become a vaccinator.
In addition, volunteers are needed in non-medical roles including registering vaccine participants, observing participants post-dosing, and other clerical functions. Volunteers with a background in security are needed to manage the flow of participants inside and outside Points of Dispensing (PODs).
Visit www.VaxWNY.org/volunteer for eligibility information and to register to assist.
Partners in VAXWNY are the Jacob School of Medicine, Catholic Health and Erie County Medical Center.
