WNY virus positivity rate remains above 3%

Western New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate exceeded 3% on Thursday, continuing a trend that caused Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to place the region under a “caution flag” earlier this week.
The latest testing results made available by Cuomo’s office showed Western New York with a 3.3% rate of infection on Wednesday, down just 0.1% from the day before. The statewide positivity rate on Wednesday was 1.86%. Within so-called cluster “Focus Zone Areas” the rate was 3.04%.
Cuomo noted that amid rising infection numbers across the country, New York state has the third lowest positivity rate, which he described as a credit to the state’s micro-cluster strategy and commitment to additional testing.
“Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that’s what’s happening around the country and the globe,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo, citing what he described as “COVID fatigue,” said “serious caution flags” are “creeping up” in some communities in New York, including Western New York and the Finger Lakes. He encouraged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the practicepracticing virus protections is concerned.
“Wear masks, wash your hands, adhere to social distancing rules, and enforce the public health guidelines that are there to save lives,” he said.
In Niagara County, the department of health reported 37 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of positives to date in the county to 2,262. There are currently 169 active cases, including 168 individuals who are isolating at home and one person who remains hospitalized. To date, 1,991 county residents have recovered from COVID-19 and there have been 102 deaths.
