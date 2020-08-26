WNY's COVID 'caution flag' lingers

New York state's virus infection rate has now stayed below 1% for 19 straight days, however Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted on Wednesday that Western New York remains under a "caution flag" due to a recent uptick in positive cases.
During a briefing in New Hyde Park on Long Island, Cuomo said 0.79% of test results reported to New York State were positive on Tuesday. He credited the "very good news" with New Yorkers continuing to "act smart and united and disciplined" amid social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.
"Our enforcement efforts are ongoing. The infection rate doesn't stay down for any reason other than as a consequence of our actions, so we're continuing to practice enforcement. Again, I call on local governments to enforce state guidance. They don't decide what opens and what closes, but they do the compliance and they have to do a better job."
Cuomo said state officials are continuing to closely monitor test results in Western New York in light of the recent increase in the region's infection rate.
Western New York's positive testing rate has remained above the state rate for several days now. The region's positive testing rate was 1.8% on Monday, up from 1.1% the day before. Tuesday's positive testing rate for the region was 1.4%.
Cuomo previously suggested the situation in Western New York may have to do with what have been described as COVID-19 clusters, including one at a steel plant in Erie County and another at a food processing facility in Chautauqua County.
On Wednesday, Cuomo said state and local officials are still trying to determine what exactly is driving the testing rate in Western New York and they will continue to monitor it in the days to come.
In Niagara County on Wednesday, health department officials reported three more positive virus cases, bringing the total number to date in the county to 1,583. There are currently 49 active cases, including 48 individuals who are isolating at home and one who remains in the hospital.
The county has now had 101 deaths related to the virus, with 1,433 residents having recovered.
Currently, county officials said there are 76 people are in quarantine and 1,627 have completed quarantine.
