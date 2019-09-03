Republican mayoral candidate David Wohleben is planning a public event at 6 p.m. Thursday in order to "share his vision for the future of the city of Lockport."
The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the pavilion at Nelson C. Goehle Marina on Market Street between Lake Avenue and Cold Springs Road. Wohleben, who is now the 4th Ward alderman, will also stream the event on his Facebook page, "David Wohleben for Lockport Mayor."
"We felt this would be an ideal opportunity to share why he is the best person to lead our City, with the largest possible audience," said city Republican Committee chairman Adam Van De Mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.