Wojtaszek announces run for county court judge

District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek announced Wednesday she plans to run for the Niagara County judge's post held by Sara Sheldon, who will retire at the end of her 10-year term in 2020.
Wojtaszek, 47, became the first county's first female district attorney after being elected without opposition in 2016.
Before her election, Wojtaszek served as Sheldon's confidential law clerk for seven years. Sheldon was barred from hearing criminal court cases throughout 2017 after the state Office of Court Administration found Wojtraszek's shift from law clerk to top prosecutor created a conflict of interest.
Wojtaszek, a graduate of the University at Buffalo law school, served as a prosecutor in the Niagara County District Attorney's office for 12 years, working in the special victim's unit.
Wojtaszek, a Democrat, will face a primary in June. If elected, Wojtaszek would handle more than half of the felony cases in county court.
