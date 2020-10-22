Wojtaszek declines comment on internal OTB report

BATAVIA — The top executive at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. on Thursday declined to answer a reporter's questions about an internal report compiled by noted Western New York defense attorney Terry Connors in the wake of allegations of wrongdoing within the organization.
When approached following Thursday's meeting of OTB's board of directors, President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek uttered "no comment" several times before exiting the board room and entering an attached side room where some OTB officials had gathered.
Asked whether he had time to answer a few questions, Wojtaszek indicated that he could not because he was "just heading into a meeting."
This was the second time in three months that Wojtaszek declined to be interviewed by this reporter following a board meeting. After the board's monthly meeting in August, Wojtaszek immediately exited the board room at Batavia Downs and walked over to a nearby back office before he could be questioned. He also did not respond to an offer made by the reporter, through OTB attorney Mark Gabriele, to conduct a follow-up interview by telephone.
An Aug. 28 article appearing on the website of the The Batavian and a similar article posted to the website of The Batavian's "partner publication" The Niagara Reporter included comments from Wojtaszek and OTB board Chairman Richard Bianchi on the substance of the 380-page report compiled by Connors in the wake of allegations of misconduct within the public benefit corporation, which is currently the subject of an FBI probe involving the award of contracts to companies with political ties to OTB officials.
OTB's board agreed in April 2019 to hire Connors amid various allegations of wrongdoing lobbed by one-time Wojtaszek ally and ex-state Sen. George Maziarz, who publicly alleged that Wojtaszek and other OTB associates routinely obtained tickets to suites rented by the entity for Bills and Sabres games for family, friends and political figures allied with OTB officials. The report compiled by Connors also reportedly examined internal spending on items including Wojtaszek's company car and cell phone, which Wojtaszek has since rescinded.
OTB has not released copies of the report publicly. Following Thursday's board meeting, this reporter asked OTB spokesman Ryan Hasenhauer for a copy of the report. Hasenhauer indicated that he would look into the request. This newspaper has since submitted a formal Freedom of Information request in an effort to obtain a copy of the document.
In their coverage related to the report, both The Batavian and the Niagara Reporter quoted Bianchi as suggesting Connors' investigation made the allegations of wrongdoing a "dead issue." Both news outlets also quoted Bianchi as saying he considered Wojtaszek "exonerated on all fronts" while indicating that board members were pleased with his performance as CEO and president.
“He has done an outstanding job. Before the COVID hit, we had record revenues and record attendance," Bianchi was quoted as saying.
In both publications, Wojtaszek thanked the board for doing an "exhaustive investigation" and said he looked forward to continuing to lead the organization. He attributed the controversy to Maziarz, whom he described to The Batavian as an “unhinged, vengeful and disgraced politician with an ax to grind.”
Western Regional OTB is owned by 15 counties in Western and Central New York, plus the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. It operates 15 betting parlors, 30 betting kiosks in restaurants and bars, and a hotel, harness racing track and casino at Batavia Downs. The public benefit corporation dispenses its profits to its seven government owners, including Niagara County, based on population.
