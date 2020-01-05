Wojtaszek gets Independence nod

Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek has garnered her first political party endorsement in her bid for a seat on the county court bench.
Wojtaszek will be the Independence Party candidate for the seat being vacated by Judge Sara Sheldon. The endorsement was announced by Niagara County Independence Party Chairwoman Susan Agnello-Eberwein.
Sheldon is retiring from the bench in January 2021. Wojtazsek is a former law clerk of the judge.
“Our committee had the opportunity to interview each of the candidates for county court judge, and we were thoroughly impressed with Caroline’s knowledge, experience, and passion for the law,” said Eberwein.
Eberwein also noted Wojtaszek’s 23 years of practicing criminal law, her more than 7 years as Sheldon’s law clerk and her extensive felony trial experience as reasons to back her candidacy.
Wojtaszek has served as the Niagara County District Attorney since January 2017.
“As the District Attorney, Caroline has instituted a multitude of initiatives for the betterment of our community," Eberwein said. "From protecting senior citizens and domestic violence victims to her work on prosecuting animal cruelty cases, her efforts are unparalleled. We are confident in Caroline’s ability to serve as a fair and impartial county judge.”
Wojtaszek said she expects to "interview" for other party endorsements in the next two weeks.
