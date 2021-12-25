Woman hopes to reclaim a piece of Chistmas' past

The Christmas season often brings back the fondest of memories.
For Lois Maira and her daughter, Lynda Schnitzer Costello, memories of a simpler time come to mind.
It was the 1950s, “The Eisenhower Era,” said Maira, when she was living at 555 9th Street in the Falls, that she would walk the blocks around 9th and 10th streets with her daughter and take orders from neighbors for the handmade Christmas ornaments she’d prepare.
“They were made of oilcloth, which nobody uses now,” Maira said. “I would use cotton to stuff them and then put a blanket stitch around the edges. I used poster paints on the outside.”
Each ornament was about 2-inches tall. Maira hand-draws replicas of the designs, a star, an angel, a Christmas stocking, a jingle bell, and – of course – a Santa Claus ornament.
“They were fashioned with a hook, so they could be hung,” said Maira. “They were safe, and they were sturdy, they were made so that if they fell down they would not break.”
She sold them five to a box back then, $1 for the set. She would place them in a tie box both for delivery and as an example during her neighborhood door-to-door solicitations.
“When I’d go to the neighbor’s doors nobody would say 'no' – I’d get about 30 orders.”
That was good for $30 dollars a year. She’d start making her pitch when the weather was good in October. Her earnings, which she recalls “was not bad money at that time,” was used to help pay for Christmas gifts for her family.
She also taught for 23 years in the Falls. At 66th Street School, 79th Street School and the old 13th Street School.
“Then, I must have taught as a substitute at every elementary school in Niagara Falls.” Maira said. Besides all the children she taught, she also had 7 of her own, 5 daughters and 2 sons.
Now living in North Tonawanda, she wonders if anybody might still have some of the ornaments and be willing to let her know.
"Maybe somebody got them as a hand-me-down? I never thought to keep some. Over the years, with moving and garage sales, I don’t have any now.”
“I remember the ornaments clearly, being the oldest child,” Schnitzer Costello said. Proudly pointing out that it was not her mother’s only business venture. Maira also held neighborhood toy parties, before Tuperware, and others, made the sales method famous.
“I always was an entrepreneur,” Maira said. At one point her family business grew to 75 employees, with two warehouses, one in Buffalo and another in the Falls.
“Childhood memories can be such an excitement,” said Schnitzer Costello, “Christmas was a very special time for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.