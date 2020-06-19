A woman seen and heard on video with a former aide to state Senator Rob Ortt yelling at four juveniles who had apparently kicked a yard sign has been fired from her job with the North Tonawanda School District.
The announcement came Friday afternoon from North Tonawanda School District Superintendent Gregory Woytila.
“As many in the community are aware, there was a well-publicized incident on June 14 involving a dispute between two adults and some children who are students in the North Tonawanda City School District," Woytila said in a prepared statement. "It has been accurately reported that one of the adults is a district employee. The district has conducted an investigation into the incident and, based on its conclusions, has decided to terminate the employment of the employee, effective today."
The superintendent, citing a policy not to discuss the details of personnel decisions, did not identify the woman. He also said the district "will not be commenting further about the incident."
North Tonawanda Police detectives said Tuesday that they had been prepared to place four counts each of violation harassment against the Ortt aide, who has been identified as Robert W. Welch, and the school district employee, but were unable to do that when the parents of the juveniles became uncooperative with investigators.
“At this point none of the parents will cooperate any further with the investigation and have refused to sign charging documents, as required by law for violations. They all are seeking representation from attorneys,” North Tonawanda Police Capt. Thomas Krantz said in a statement. “No charges have been placed against either of the adult parties and no names are being released by the police department unless they are charged.”
Welch’s identity became known when Ortt confirmed, on Monday, that his aide had resigned after cell phone video of the incident was posted on social media.
Debra Bundt, secretary to Woytila, told the Gazette that the district employee had initially been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Ortt, in a statement released to news media, said, “The employee in question submitted his resignation (Monday) and I accepted it. Beyond our official duties, I hold myself and my staff to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct. The employee’s actions in these videos did not meet those standards.”
Welch was the executive assistant to the North Tonawanda mayor from 2010 to 2016. Ortt served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.
He joined Ortt’s state Senate staff in 2016 as director of constituent relations.
North Tonawanda police said their investigation showed that at around 7:18 p.m. Sunday, “an altercation occurred near Spruce School in North Tonawanda involving two adults (male and female) and four juveniles (two males and two females).”
According to police investigators, the juveniles said they were “accosted by the adults after they accidentally kicked a lawn sign.” The juveniles, whose ages were not released, said the adults hurled racial slurs at them.
“They explained that they had been followed and yelled at with vulgarities and racial slurs on two separate occasions while walking to and from (a convenience store) on East Robinson and Division streets,” Krantz said.
During the first incident, Krantz said, a man, in his car, identified as Welch, followed the juveniles, “driving slowly as he yelled at (them) on Spruce Street.”
In the second incident, about 20 minutes later on Courtside Drive, the detective captain said the man and a woman got out of their vehicle and confronted the juveniles. Krantz said each incident lasted less than three minutes and each was recorded by the children.
North Tonawanda Police patrol officers responded after the second incident and spoke to both the juveniles and the adults, but, according to Krantz, “did not feel they had enough to make an arrest and filed an incident report for further follow up if necessary.”
The detective captain said on Monday afternoon, after video of the incident was posted on social media, detectives launched an investigation.
Detectives said they spoke with neighbors who heard and saw the juveniles in the area and confirmed that “there was a lot of screaming between the adults and the juveniles.” Additional video depicting the altercations was also obtained by the investigators.
Krantz said the evidence supported charging the two adults with second-degree harassment, a criminal violation. However, he said the investigation did not reveal anything that supported the allegations of racial slurs being used.
“We know that it sounds like the male party uses the derogatory term (for a Latin person) in one of the videos posted online,” Krantz said. “There are two separate recordings of that incident; one from one of the juveniles’ (cell phones) and one from a dash cam video in the male’s car. You can clearly hear the male on the audio from the dash cam video yell, “You (expletive) bitch” and not “(expletive racial slur).”
Krantz said the investigation did not find evidence of any physical contact between any of the adults and the juveniles.
