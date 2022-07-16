NIAGARA FALLS — Niagara Falls firefighters rescued a woman and a puppy from an apartment fire on the 1200 block of 13th Street late Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the apartment building about 11:55 a.m. for a report of a fire with people and animals trapped inside.
Upon arrival, emergency crews observed heavy smoke, along with a woman leaning halfway out a second-floor window to escape the smoke.
Firefighters quickly arrived on scene. Simultaneously, as firefighters from Engine 4 began working to extinguish the fire, firefighters from Truck 1 rescued the woman using a ground ladder. The woman was handed over to AMR EMTs and transported to the hospital.
After rescuing the woman, firefighters did a search of the entire apartment. A puppy was located on the second floor. Once outside, Falls firefighters, Falls police and AMR provided aid to the puppy. Through their efforts, the puppy went from unconscious due to smoke inhalation to very responsive — drinking water, yelping, waging its tail, and even giving kisses to an EMT.
The puppy was transported to the SPCA for additional medical care by Falls police officers.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross has been requested to assist the occupants.
