Woman rescued from gorge ledge

NIAGARA FALLS — A woman was rescued from a ledge in the Niagara Gorge on Saturday afternoon by emergency responders.
Members of the New York State Parks Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department, US Border Patrol and an AMR ambulance crew responded to Whirlpool State Park shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of woman trapped in the gorge.
According to reports, the woman was walking the lower gorge trails and decided she wanted to come back up. Instead of walking the trail back to the stairs, she tried to climb up the side of the gorge and became stuck on a ledge.
Responders repelled into the gorge and lowered the woman off the ledge. She then walked out of the gorge with firefighters up the Vanderbilt stairs. She was not injured.
New York State Park Police say the woman could face charges.
