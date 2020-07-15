Woman rescued from Niagara River

U.S. Border Patrol agents have made a daring rescue in the Niagara River near the Peace Bridge.
A Border Patrol marine unit responded to a distress call from the U.S. Coast Guard, around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, reporting "kayakers in distress" in the rapids under the Peace Bridge and near the Erie Canal breakwall.
The responding agents saw a female kayaker in the water, clinging to a net that a nearby fisherman had thrown to her. The agents were able to reach into the rapids and pull the woman into their vessel.
The woman was treated by first responders for what appeared to be minor cuts and bruises. She was then taken to the Harbor Place Marina where she was met by emergency medical personnel.
“The quick action our agents displayed prevented a potential tragedy," CBP Patrol Agent-in-Charge Jeffery T. Wilson said. “This portion of the river is extremely treacherous and is another example of our agents putting their own lives on the line in order to help keep our communities safe.”
