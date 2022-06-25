Woman sent to ECMC with burn injuries after Town of Niagara apartment fire
Residents trapped on the balcony of a burning apartment building were rescued by sheriff’s deputies Friday night in the Town of Niagara.
Emergency personnel were called to an apartment building at 3143 Bellreng Drive about 10:25 p.m. Friday.
A deputy arrived to find flames coming from the third floor exterior wall and roof of the structure. Residents were found yelling from a third floor balcony that they were trapped and unable to evacuate. Deputies and responding firefighters forced entry into the locked exterior door and successfully evacuated all tenants and pets.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of Niagara Active Hose Company, and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, along with St. Johnsburg and Bergholz fire companies who also responded. The building sustained moderate fire and smoke damage.
A 28-year-old female was transported to ECMC by Mercy EMS for apparent non-life threatening burn injuries. An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway.
