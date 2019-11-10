Woman struck by minivan in the Falls

NIAGARA FALLS — Police are investigating a Saturday night crash involving a minivan that struck a woman pushing a wheelchair on 10th Street.
Captain Angela Munn, commander of the Traffic Division, said police were called to the intersection of 10th Street and Walnut Avenue about 7:45 p.m. for the accident.
Mann said a 62-year-old Falls woman was walking south on 10th Street using the wheelchair as a walker and was struck by a westbound 2009 Dodge Caravan as she crossed the intersection with Walnut Avenue.
The Caravan was being driven by an 81-year-old man from Williamsville.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center when Munn said she was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was listed in stable condition Sunday morning.
The driver and his passenger weren’t hurt and are cooperating with police in the investigation.
The Crash Management Team is continuing to review information and any witnesses are urged to call 286-4563.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.