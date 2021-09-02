Woman transported to Erie County Medical Center after crash

An unidentified woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance after a later morning motor vehicle crash on South Transit Road in the Town of Lockport.
Jason Dittly was the other driver involved in the crash. He said he was pulling out of Home Depot at approximately 11:30 a.m. and crossing South Transit Road when a vehicle in the far lane broadsided his van. Dittly said he felt some lower back pain, but was more worried about the other driver. He said his vehicle was totaled.
First responders on the scene said they could not reveal the extent of the unidentified driver’s injuries.
